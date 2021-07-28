Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.46 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.280 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FORR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.74 million, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

