Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.94 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.850 EPS.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:FORR traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. 92,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,082. The stock has a market cap of $857.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

