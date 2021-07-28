Fortis Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion.
Shares of FTS opened at C$56.19 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.69.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.
