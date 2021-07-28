Fortis Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.50.

Shares of FTS opened at C$56.19 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.69.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

