Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.