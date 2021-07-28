Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,691 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ball by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Ball stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.32. 19,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $102.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

