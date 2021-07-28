Fragasso Group Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,850.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,947.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,745 shares of company stock worth $102,518,721. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.58. 58,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $187.37 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

