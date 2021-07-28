Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.73 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $372,443,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,308,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,570. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $229.15.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

