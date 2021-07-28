Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $139.34. 204,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,006. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.21. The stock has a market cap of $341.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.