Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $3.88 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.75.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.82.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.