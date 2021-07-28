Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 5,801 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,083,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,328,000 after purchasing an additional 206,208 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 89.1% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 496.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 78,206 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $7,524,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. 378,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,630,336. The company has a market cap of $187.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

