Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 2,992 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.46. 305,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,247. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.57.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

