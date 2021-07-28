Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 6,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

