FSBT API Token (FSBT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,635.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $186,902.88 and $12,635.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded down 77.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

