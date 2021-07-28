FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $31.89 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $31.89 or 0.00079445 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $90.02 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.00741709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.