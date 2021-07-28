Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.54

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and traded as high as $37.44. Fujitsu shares last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 32,231 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FJTSY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

