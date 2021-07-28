Function X Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $70.05 million and approximately $345,166.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,784.96 or 0.99798631 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029737 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005807 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00069434 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00018986 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002488 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
