Function X Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $70.05 million and approximately $345,166.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,784.96 or 0.99798631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00069434 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00018986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 261,506,769 coins and its circulating supply is 248,489,634 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.