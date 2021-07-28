FunFair Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00742878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.