FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

RF stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $178,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after purchasing an additional 797,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.