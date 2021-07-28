FY2022 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

NYSE:RPM opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 19.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

