FYDcoin (FYD) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $1,728.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 578,797,466 coins and its circulating supply is 550,510,949 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.