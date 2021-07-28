G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. Invests $4 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II comprises approximately 1.3% of G.F.W. Energy XII L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTDU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $12,500,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,845,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $10,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $9,250,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $7,656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTDU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 52,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,315. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

