G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. Invests $7.02 Million in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,000. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II comprises 2.3% of G.F.W. Energy XII L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. owned about 2.03% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 207.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE SPRQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 246,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,155. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

