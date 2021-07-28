Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0282

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. Gala has a market cap of $197.04 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded 144.3% higher against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00739660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Gala

GALA is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

