Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GLEO opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. Galileo Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLEO. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 328,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 82,618 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 86.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,055,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 489,552 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 606.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65,264 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 376.6% during the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 19.0% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 626,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 100,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

