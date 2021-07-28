GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 5.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $167.91 and last traded at $168.61. Approximately 20,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,302,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

Get GameStop alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of -2.14.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.