Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and last traded at GBX 1,843 ($24.08). 81,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 451,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,842 ($24.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Gamesys Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,878 ($24.54) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,853.31. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.54.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

