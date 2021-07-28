Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 11.4%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.22. 272,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,183,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOTU. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday. Nomura upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

