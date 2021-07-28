GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

NYSE GLOP opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.86.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays cut GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

