GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.
GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
NYSE GLOP opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.86.
Several research firms have issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays cut GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
