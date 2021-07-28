GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,454,373 shares.The stock last traded at $58.28 and had previously closed at $51.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Get GDS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.