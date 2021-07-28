Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GECFF. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price objective on Gecina and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gecina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$158.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $122.78 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.88.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

