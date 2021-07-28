Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 10.60 ($0.14). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 10.33 ($0.13), with a volume of 59,070 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Gemfields Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £120.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.31.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

