Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 149.80 ($1.96). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.92), with a volume of 98,856 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on GENL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.