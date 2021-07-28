Generac Holdings Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Generac in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $12.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.88.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $438.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12 month low of $135.22 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.67.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.