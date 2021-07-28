Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Down to $438.92

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $438.92, but opened at $415.00. Generac shares last traded at $398.10, with a volume of 7,994 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

