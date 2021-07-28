GenesisX Market Capitalization Tops $61,669.76 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $61,669.76 and $10.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,758,304 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.