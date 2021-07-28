Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Up 7.7%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.00. 1,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 356,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTH. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.