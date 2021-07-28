Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,490 ($71.73). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,420 ($70.81), with a volume of 149,901 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

