GeoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $838,527.58 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $838,527.58 and $3,788.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00047302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00347128 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.37 or 0.99888243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00064023 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

