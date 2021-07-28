Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 106,559 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Aptinyx worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

