Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 132,931 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,931 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,415.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.91.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

