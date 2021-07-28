Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 187,854 Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Novan worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,416,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Novan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.03.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Novan, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

