Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,355 Shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 101.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:STND opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.00.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

