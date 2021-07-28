Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Vincerx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VINC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,231,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 149,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $258.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

