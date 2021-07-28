Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of California BanCorp worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in California BanCorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.31. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

