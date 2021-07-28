Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Energous worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Energous in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Energous by 1,438.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 153,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 143,885 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energous by 162.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Energous by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $28,217.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,706.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $56,709.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,761.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,948 shares of company stock valued at $304,045. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WATT opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Energous Co. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $141.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

