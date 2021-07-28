Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $257,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 32.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.