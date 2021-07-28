Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 118,746 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of eMagin worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $99,547.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $1,060,926.75. Insiders sold a total of 1,317,410 shares of company stock worth $4,740,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $200.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

