Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 5,772 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Ocwen Financial worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $218.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 14.69 and a quick ratio of 14.69.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

