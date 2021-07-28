Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Ambev by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ambev by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ambev by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

