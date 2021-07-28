Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of MMA Capital worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MMA Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MMA Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MMA Capital by 101.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MMA Capital by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in MMA Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMAC stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.47. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of ($5.42) million during the quarter.

MMA Capital Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

